In a voting fraud lawsuit, a County Clerk has asked, “You think the Secretary of State can tell you NOT to follow state law?” Answer: “I know exactly that they can, yes. Absolutely.”

Dr. Laura Pressley, Election Integrity Technologist & Strategist, challenged the idea that illegal ballots could be used.

She was given a $40,000 personal fine for objecting and told the fines would go away if she didn’t appeal.

Instead she doubled down and her case has begun the review process by the Texas Supreme Court.

She joins David Knight to talk about the problems created by ALL e-voting machine manufacturers, worldwide— removing the key items that allow auditing and integrity.