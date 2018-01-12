President Trump’s comments, according to two anonymous sources, have riled the virtue signalers, who live in their self-righteous bubbles of delusion.

In the presence of Senators Durbin, Graham and others, President Trump allegedly said, “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They’re shithole countries … We should have more people from Norway.”

Ironically, former President Obama recently praised Ted Kennedy’s 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, a big notch on the belt for the United Nations’ replacement migration agenda.

Katie McHugh writing for Breitbart in 2015 said, “How have Kennedy’s promises stood up to the passage of time?”