The Rift Between President Trump and AG Sessions is Very Real and Very Valid…

When President Trump made his initial remarks reflecting disappointment in Attorney General Jeff Sessions it was initially unnerving.

The subsequent fallout from the public criticism has united the NeverTrump crowd, Cruzbots and professionally GOPe, to defend the honor of the much beloved former Senator. The opportunity to bash Trump is simply an ancillary benefit.

Conversely, the MAGA community has largely portrayed the rift as if the Presidential critique was part of a larger strategy between the President and Attorney General. If we wait long enough some mysterious master plan is eventually to be discovered.

However, the subsequent POTUS tweets and comments do not indicate any joint strategy at all. What they do actually show is a genuine disappointment and frustration with the focus of Jeff Sessions; and the cabinet member’s apparent unwillingness to confront the corruption within the DOJ and by extension the larger DC swamp.

It is not accidental the frustration and disappointment surface as the various opposition groups to the Trump presidency begin to target the entire Trump family. Despite some opinion to the contrary, Donald Trump does have a nuclear trigger point; target his family and you’ll find it quick. Just ask anyone who has known him for any substantive amount of time.

President Trump affirms his ‘confidence’ in Jeff Sessions’ ability to do the swamp draining and simultaneously expresses ‘disappointment’ that AG Sessions chooses not to.

Confidence and disappointment are not mutually exclusive sentiments.

Under the former administration the Department of Justice was weaponized politically and legally by the executive branch against ordinary American citizens. A political example was the joint effort between the DOJ and IRS to target political opposition, the Tea Party and organizations like True the Vote.

The legal examples of DOJ weaponization extend from “Fast and Furious” gun running ops to the targeting of the manufacturer of Gibson Guitar, and to legal cases involving local police departments like Ferguson Missouri, Baltimore Maryland and individuals like George Zimmerman. These are only a few examples; there are many more.

Attorneys’ General Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder did not participate in these examples alone. Under their guidance there exists a myriad of corrupt officials, black hats within the DOJ, who participated in all aspects of the weaponization and the outcomes therein.

This underlying corrupt architecture is what Jeff Sessions is choosing to ignore. This is the source of Trump’s frustration and disappointment. These deep state black hats within the DOJ are transparently not being confronted; meanwhile AG Sessions is running around the country with Rod Rosenstein holding pressers and proclaiming victories.

Yes, it’s great to finally have a law enforcement agenda with border policy, drug enforcement, and the capture of criminal enterprises with pedophile rings and human trafficking. Yes, all of that is great – sans the ridiculous civil asset forfeiture continuance.

However, there’s a larger issue at DOJ central where the refusal to confront the corrupt aspects within the organization only serves to fuel and enable the continuance of a corrupt swamp in Washington DC.

Examples: Where’s the justice upon those who weaponized the IRS? Where’s the investigation into the leaking of classified information? There is a great deal that should be dealt with and accompanying messages delivered. Alas… The behavior of the swamp today is the same behavior of the swamp on January 19th. The corrupt administrative state is thus far unaffected. Why?

To make matters more urgent, the corrupt institutional system that AG Sessions is apparently refusing to confront are now targeting the personal family of the presidency. What usefulness is there in winning the small stuff if Sessions is refusing to confront the larger and more dangerous systemic corruption.

Trump is shouting “broken arrow” into the handset and the response is ::::static:::::!

President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of the DC swamp. And so far AG Sessions appears content to ignore, or at best is prioritizing confrontation with the swamp at a much lower level of importance.

The commentary by President Trump should be considered against the totality of this backdrop. Winter is here; the time for confrontation is now. Mild mannerisms are not a valuable skill-set when engaged in epic confrontation. President Trump was not elected to nibble around the edges nor does his possess such a tempered disposition toward half-measures leaving the effort to someone else. Sessions needs to get tough.

As a consequence, President Trump won’t let up on the pressure being applied to Jeff Sessions until the Attorney General agrees to clean his own house (and neighborhood) before journeying off to distant needs and righteous law enforcement endeavors. The most important battle is in Washington DC.

So long as Sessions ignores the need to confront the swamp draining the pressure from Trump will remain. Notice POTUS is not telling Sessions what to do, he is merely stating his opinion on what action is not being done. Again, it’s not about AG Jeff Sessions, the issue is with action not being taken, the outcomes or results.

Sometimes it becomes necessary to accept that not all people have the inherent ability to confront adversarial issues. Trump is asking AG Sessions to confront a system that Senator Sessions is very familiar with; yet there is no progress.

Why Public? Well, according to the recently espoused rules provided by congress, media and the swamp hierarchy, the President is not allowed to speak privately to his attorney general lest he be guilty of some nefarious collusion type thing. Yes, that is an absurd presentation by all the aforementioned groups; alas it is the reality of their narrative.

Rather than feed the media cycle with dictator Trump and the secret nefarious collusion narrative, President Trump just applies the swamp rules of communication and states publicly what he would state privately. The message is the same, perhaps with a modicum of generalized nuance as a result of each public messaging format.

Eventually, if the historic track repeats, Jeff Sessions will tender his resignation and an important heart-to-heart meeting of purpose will follow.

Whether that resignation is accepted or not will be entirely dependent on the disposition and willingness of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to confront the corrupt enterprise that has encircled Washington DC and metastasized its bile.

The Attorney General might not actually possess the skills, the instincts, to lead that disinfecting endeavor; or he might simply not desire to participate in an epic battle of such a politically adversarial nature. After all, he was/is familiar with all of these people.

Winter is here.

The choice will ultimately be his.