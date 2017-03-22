Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Roast of Maxine Waters
Democrat Congresswoman trolled for her continuous lying and ridiculous claims
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
March 22, 2017
Comments
Owen Shroyer dismantles the poor uneducated performance of Maxine Waters’ anti-trump rhetoric.
Related Articles
Video: Infowars, Alex Jones, Caught Working For Russian Intelligence
Special Reports
Comments
David Rockefeller Visits Hell
Special Reports
Comments
Alex Jones Epic Russia Rant
Special Reports
Comments
Alex Jones Reacts to Autistic Sesame Street Muppet
Special Reports
Comments
John McAfee: No Proof Russians Hacked The Election
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.