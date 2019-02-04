The Robots Have Taken Over — The Super Bowl Commercials

If one were to judge solely by the 2019 Super Bowl ad selection, one might assume that the robot overlords have already taken over.

Ad after ad that rolled during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots featured robots.

TurboTax, for example, advertised the addition of live CPAs with a young robot that wanted to be one when it “grew up.”

Michelob Ultra also went with a robot theme for its Super Bowl spot.

And Google’s smart speaker Alexa got in on the fun as well.

