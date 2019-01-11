The Rock slams snowflakes as 'looking for reasons to be offended'

He “laid the smackdown” on PC softies in an exclusive chat with the Daily Star.

While The People’s Champion applauds the fact nowadays anyone can “be who they want to be” the musclebound man-mountain raged at the constant offence snowflakes take from everything.

The legendary wrestler turned actor says it does a disservice to war heroes who fought for freedom of speech.

F1 banned the much-loved Grid Girls over sexism fears, uni leaders banned clapping in case it upset soft students and there was outcry when equality fools demanded a re-branding of the tasty treats to “Gingerbread People”.

As a result, former wrestler The Rock, who made £92million from his blockbuster movies last year, isn’t happy.



He said: “I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it.

“That’s democracy.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.

“If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

