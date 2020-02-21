The Russians Are Coming for 2020, Hillary Clinton Warns

Two time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned Friday the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump win re-election in 2020.

Following reports claiming the White House was made aware of efforts by Russia to meddle in the upcoming election, Clinton – still miffed from losing to Trump in 2016 – sounded the alarm claiming Trump wants help from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself,” the Obama-era Secretary of State claimed.

Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself. He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen. https://t.co/10Z2YIipOI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2020

“He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen.”

Reports citing anonymous sources on Thursday claimed President Trump had been made aware that Russia was actively attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

The president pushed back on the claims Friday, asserting the reports were “another misinformation campaign being launched by Democrats.”

Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

“Hoax number 7!” the president exclaimed on Twitter.

