‘The Russians Are Still Coming,’ Hillary Clinton Warns

Losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to social media Wednesday to warn everyone the Russians “are still coming.”

The Obama-era Secretary of State made the remarks on Twitter, referencing a Washington Post article discussing comments from US Cyber Commander Adm. Michael S. Rogers, who claimed the agency was “probably not doing enough” to counter Russian interference in mid-term elections.

I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018

“I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?” the former First Lady wrote on Twitter.

To Clinton, Rogers’ remarks were proof the Trump administration is oblivious to threats posed by the Russian government, which she blames for losing the 2016 election.

Over at the Drudge Report, Clinton’s commentary on Russian interference was taken as possible 2020 campaign rhetoric.

“Hillary still in the game?” the news aggregator headlined a link to a The Hill article discussing Clinton’s tweet.

The headline was categorized in a segment where Oprah Winfrey also claimed she would run for President if God told her to.

Interestingly, the only evidence of Russian collusion has come from a Clinton campaign and DNC-funded dossier provided by British spy Christopher Steele and Russian intelligence, outlined in the findings of the GOP’s FISA memo released earlier this month.