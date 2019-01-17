The Sandy Hook Secret: Inside Hillary’s Plan To End Free Speech

Tom Pappert, radio host and writer for Big League Politics, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the recent Infowars Roku ban and to lay out the left’s plan to use the Sandy Hook false narrative media fiasco to confiscate not only our guns but our free speech as well.

Pappert makes the point that the mainstream media, not Alex Jones, keeps bringing up Sandy Hook and putting the parents through unnecessary trauma.

The media is using Alex Jones and Infowars as a stepping stone in censorship where they will eventually move on to mass censorship of anyone countering the official narrative.


