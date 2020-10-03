The Satanic Left Wants Our President To Die

In the wee wee hours just 32 days before the election, President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the Chinese plague known as Coronavirus. Immediately, the lowest forms of humanity began responding to the tweet with Satanic imagery replete with archaic text.

And then the Children of Baphomet weighed in.

Filmmaker Michael Moore sent out thoughts and prayers for COVID. While the LA Times likened President Trumps predicament to the Reagan assassination, The Washington Post fantasized about a world post-Trump. And a faux celebrity openly hopes Trump dies. Just when you thought the leftist anti-America madness couldn’t get any stranger.

It hasn’t even been 48 hours and the lecturing from the mockingbird media is a monumental pile of propaganda while support from foreign leaders, including Kim Jong Un (if he is still alive), continue to pour in.

But it’s never been more obvious. Anyone actually rooting for our President to die truly needs to get on the next slow boat to China.

America doesn’t need you.

