Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Saudi Dry Run For 9-11 Revealed
9/11 terrorists were funded by the Saudi government
Jon Bowne
| Infowars.com -
September 14, 2017
Comments
The Saudi Embassy paid for airline tickets in a pre-9/11 “dry run”.
Related Articles
N. Korea Vows to Sink Japan for ‘dancing to US tune’ & Reduce US to ‘ashes and darkness’
World at War
Comments
North Korea: UN sanctions aimed at ‘suffocating’ our people
World at War
Comments
Rand Paul: There is no ‘winnable solution’ in Afghanistan
World at War
Comments
Russian minister meets Assad in Damascus
World at War
Comments
Classified Torture: CIA Whistleblower On Post 9/11 America
World at War
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.