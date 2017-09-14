The Saudi Embassy paid for airline tickets in a pre-9/11 “dry run”.


Related Articles

N. Korea Vows to Sink Japan for ‘dancing to US tune’ & Reduce US to ‘ashes and darkness’

N. Korea Vows to Sink Japan for ‘dancing to US tune’ & Reduce US to ‘ashes and darkness’

World at War
Comments
North Korea: UN sanctions aimed at 'suffocating' our people

North Korea: UN sanctions aimed at ‘suffocating’ our people

World at War
Comments

Rand Paul: There is no ‘winnable solution’ in Afghanistan

World at War
Comments

Russian minister meets Assad in Damascus

World at War
Comments

Classified Torture: CIA Whistleblower On Post 9/11 America

World at War
Comments

Comments