With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the rear view mirror, it’s time to turn the American economy back on. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is joined by data analyst Justin Hart (@justin_hart) for a statistical break down of why the numbers show ending the lockdown needs to happen sooner rather than later. You don’t want to miss this special edition of American Countdown.

The Science Agrees With Trump: Time To Reopen America! https://t.co/HkFM8cxPob — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 16, 2020

