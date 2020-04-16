The Science Agrees with Trump: Time to Reopen America

With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the rear view mirror, it’s time to turn the American economy back on. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is joined by data analyst Justin Hart (@justin_hart) for a statistical break down of why the numbers show ending the lockdown needs to happen sooner rather than later. You don’t want to miss this special edition of American Countdown.

American Countdown comes to you LIVE weeknights Monday-Thursday from 7-9PM CT.

You can also tune in at banned.video/channel/american-countdown and AmericanCountdown.News.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Family Not Wearing Face Covers Barred From Storm Shelter During Deadly Tornado

Family Not Wearing Face Covers Barred From Storm Shelter During Deadly Tornado

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Elon Musk: "What I Find Most Surprising is That CNN Still Exists"

Elon Musk: “What I Find Most Surprising is That CNN Still Exists”

U.S. News
Comments

Lockdown-Backlash Begins: Angry Crowd Surrounds Capitol, Demands Michigan Governor Reopen Economy

U.S. News
comments

Trump says US conducting ‘very thorough’ probe into Covid-19 origins, refuses to dismiss sources pushing Chinese lab narrative

U.S. News
comments

California Announces Stimulus Checks for Illegal Aliens

U.S. News
comments

Comments