The Seth Rich Murder Isn't Going Away

The tell is in the accusation.

Mockingbird media MSNBC host Chris Matthews is stoking the fears that a President Bernie Sanders could throw all of his political opponents into Gulags.

Matthews suggests he could even assassinate those deemed deserving of elimination.

Meanwhile, no one dares get to the bottom of the details concerning the murder of Seth Rich due to his hacking of Chris Matthews’ beloved DNC.

Not to mention the Clinton body count that continues to haunt the Clinton crime family is still influencing our elections.

Will those questions remain unanswered, only to be declassified and researched once the Clinton’s have passed on or will we seek justice here and now?

