The Shady Business Dealings of Sheriff Lombardo & His Secret Wife

Joseph “Joe” Lombardo is the 17th Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada. Joe became the most well known law enforcement official in the United States due to the Las Vegas massacre on October 1, 2017.

Despite the millions of eyes upon Lombardo he has found a way to conceal career ending information from the public for over 10 years. Until today.

What is Lombardo’s big secret? His second wife Donna Lombardo. She is a real estate bigwig in Las Vegas and, curiously, still uses her ex-husband Greg Alderson’s last name professionally and goes by Donna Alderson. Lombardo’s relationship with Donna was only mentioned once during his 2014 campaign and her name was not used.

Why would Lombardo hide his beautiful, successful, highly intelligent wife? Because of her numerous business dealings with the convicted multi-million dollar real estate fraudster William Gayler. There have been over $21 million in judgements placed against Gayler.

The relationship of Joe and Donna goes back at least 10 years. The earliest records show them together in public June 21, 2008 at a marathon. Here’s Joe’s registration. Here’s Donna’s registration.

This was just two months after Joe divorced his first wife, Donielle Freedman, on April 1, 2008.

On September 28, 2008 Joe and Donna were spotted at Lake Tahoe, California. On May 3, 2009 we find them together again at Humboldt County, California.

Could those all be a coincidence? Sure, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt of constantly being in the same place at the same time unintentionally. How would one explain the pair being together in Austin, Texas on Valentine’s Day in 2010? And if one pays close attention they will see the marathon gave Joe and Donna sequential race numbers. Donna was 10030 and Joe was 10031. They were in line together a thousand miles from Vegas. Surely a coincidence. Except it happened again in Eugene, Oregon on May 2, 2010. Donna was 3310 and Joe was 3311.

Is there still doubt of their relationship? Here is Joe’s ex-wife Donielle Freedman slamming “Donna” in a Facebook post on May 10, 2011.

They’re a couple and have been for at a minimum 10 years. Joe has attempted to hide their relationship because William Gayler is the father of Donna’s 22-year-old son Jackson, who is now Lombardo’s step-son. There is no doubt that Joe and Donna lived at 9904 Alegria Drive in Las Vegas with her two children Jackson Gayler and Lacey Alderson. We know this because all four of them are registered to vote at the same address.



On March 1, 2013 William Gayler was indicted by a Clark County grand jury for stealing millions of dollars from the elderly in a ponzi scheme. Case# C-13-287915-1.

The Trial of William Gayler was rolling along at a typical pace until it became inconvenient for Joe Lombardo’s aspirations to ascend to the office of Sheriff of Clark County. In May 2014, just six months before the election, the trial of William Gayler began to crawl to a snail’s pace and the trial did not resume at a typical speed until February 2015 after Joe Lombardo won the election.

On April 29, 2015 Gayler’s 34-year-old wife Emilee died suddenly and all of the secrets she held for Gayler died with her. Emilee Gayler was the registered agent for 98 of Gayler’s fraudulent corporations, but she used her maiden name Emilee Bruschke on all of the corporate documents. Quite a beneficially tragic situation for William Gayler, no?

On May 13, 2016 Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt, who is currently the heavy favorite to win Nevada’s gubernatorial election, announced a sweetheart deal where Gayler agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a single year of incarceration. Not bad.

Gayler’s time was not to be spent in prison, which is where criminals who steal millions from the elderly are almost always sentenced. Instead Gayler was gifted a stay at Clark County Jail where Joe Lombardo was in charge and able to protect his wife’s former lover and step-son’s father.

How did this happen? Perhaps it was luck. Or perhaps it was Gayler’s three donations to Laxalt during the 2014 election while the trial was ongoing. Those donations have never been returned by Laxalt.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo has intentionally kept this information from the public. One may naively assume the voters of Clark County have a right to know about the slight of hand Lombardo has shamelessly perpetuated upon them.

Does it get worse? Yes it does. Donna Lombardo, then Donna Alderson, is the treasurer of B B & J INC, which is one of Gayler’s criminal corporations where he is listed as the president.

In fact Donna Lombardo has done business with William Gayler for years. She, however, was not foolish and attempted to cover her tracks by using “The Donna Alderson Family Trust.” The corporation Sunset II LLC is one of Gayler’s many corporations and one of its derivatives is Sunset II Investments. These two documents show Alderson doing business with both Sunset II LLC and Sunset II Investments from 1997 all the way up until 2005.



Is there any doubt as to why Lombardo would not have desired for the public to know about his wife? He perpetuated a cover-up against the public for at least 10 years, and he did so in plain sight under the noses of every single media outlet in the world.

More to come.

