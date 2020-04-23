The Shutdown is The REAL Chinese Virus - Watch American Countdown Live!

The Chinese coronavirus lockdown has tanked the economy, and power hungry authoritarians are accelerating America’s collapse by infringing on civil liberties on a never-before-seen scale. Robert Barnes speaks with Jennifer Makowski about the constitutional issues involved in the continuous shutdown.

Barnes also breaks down the continued economic fallout from the lockdown and the ongoing struggle for Americans who want to get back to work on this LIVE Thursday edition of American Countdown, coming to you Monday-Thursday 7-9PM CT.

Tell your friends and family to tune in to tonight’s critical broadcast of American Countdown, coming to you live Monday-Thursday 7-9PM to get the latest intel on the battle to save our republic from @Barnes_Law!

