The Spoils Of Censorship: NYT Raked In $709 Million Digital Revenue In 2018

Having Big Tech rig their search results to favor you and shut down, censor, demonetize and suppress your competition is very lucrative.

The New York Times reported $709 million in digital revenue for 2018.

Paid subscribers to the @nytimes reach all-time high of 4.3 million and company sets goal of hitting 10 million by 2025. Digital advertising revenue has now passed print ad revenue for the first time ever. The newsroom staff is up to 1,600. @JaclynPeiser https://t.co/Q3m0LORFWe — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 6, 2019

The New York Times Company generated more than $709 million in digital revenue last year, growing at a pace that suggests it will meet its stated goal of $800 million in digital sales by the end of 2020. The results prompted the company to set another lofty target: “To grow our subscription business to more than 10 million subscriptions by 2025,” Mark Thompson, the chief executive, said in a statement announcing the company’s fourth-quarter financial results. More than 3.3 million people pay for the company’s digital products, including its news, crossword and food apps, a 27 percent jump from 2017. The total number of paid subscriptions for digital and print reached 4.3 million, a high.

Online subscription revenue gained nearly 18 percent to reach $400 million in 2018, while digital advertising rose 8.6 percent, to $259 million. In the last three months of the year, digital subscription sales grew at a slower pace, about 9 percent, to $105 million. That slowdown was partly the result of an extra week in the fourth quarter of 2017 and partly the result of marketing efforts such as introductory discounts for online access. Those offers attract new readers who bring in less revenue — but the company expects many of them to become full subscribers over time. The Times added 265,000 new digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, the biggest jump since the so-called Trump bump after the 2016 election.

Their total revenue for the year was $1.75 billion. After paying lucrative salaries and benefits to their army of propagandists, they had an operating profit of $75 million.

Having the number one search result for most news-related topics being links to your paywall apparently helps your business a lot!

Big Tech has effectively melded itself with the New York Times and the Washington Post (which is also now profitable after being bought by billionaire Jeff Bezos).

They working together to crush their competition and set the limits of “acceptable” political debate.

Apple CEO Tim Cook suggests it's "a sin" to not ban certain people from social media and technology platforms: "We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here." pic.twitter.com/gO5qB6bBuO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2018

.@Tim_Cook embodies ADL's mission of fighting hate, and securing justice and fair treatment to all. His words inspire us to keep up the good fight. #NeverIsNow pic.twitter.com/DisY4Tmffy — ADL (@ADL) December 3, 2018

Big Tech wants to shut down competing alt-tech companies like Gab and BitChute so the media moves to demonize and lie about them to get them deplatformed.

The media wants to shut down competing voices like Alex Jones and Gavin McInnes so they lie about them and demonize them and Big Tech shuts them down.

It’s a symbiotic relationship.

While companies like the NY Times and WashPo whine incessantly about Trump supposedly threatening the “free press” (which they comically call themselves), the reality is they themselves are the biggest threat to the free press in America and the number one advocates for political censorship.