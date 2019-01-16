The Steve King Hypocrisy

The hypocrisy among the Democratic Socialists is primed for new levels in 2019.

Case in point, Iowa Representative Steve King is having his political gravitas upended by a free speech damning Congress.

Obviously, the Steve King debacle sets yet another future precedent to take out any Trump allies based on hearsay.

The District Of Criminals is now reaching its immoral zenith where free speech, truth and reason are cast out from these hallowed halls and are replaced by Marxist social upheaval fueled by the demagoguery of traitors.

