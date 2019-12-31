The end to the year once again illustrated how we truly live in the stupidest time in human history.

Good riddance 2019.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GedztNghK40

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————