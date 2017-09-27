This is the story of the suicide of the NFL.

Every liberal CEO in America should be watching and listening. This is a case study for how to destroy a billion-dollar business by injecting your offensive leftist politics and alienating your own customer base.

President Trump has done it again. No, I don’t mean he’s offended millions of Americans. I mean he said exactly what was on the mind of tens of millions of middle class Americans. Call us the Silent Majority. Because of Trump, our views now count.

