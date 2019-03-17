The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, began a total surveillance program in 2003 called LifeLog.

Interestingly, the LifeLog project was terminated at approximately the same time that Facebook was founded.

Coincidence?

Sean Parker, Facebook’s first president, was recruited by the CIA in 2004 before heading the tech company.

Shortly after, the CIA began investing in venture capital firm In-Q-Tel, which helped mine the user data of millions.

As this information begins to surface, top executives are leaving Facebook.

Now, Facebook is under investigation for potential privacy breaches.