AOC went through emotional hell.

Just look at the raw emotion. The pain. The anguish. Oh, the humanity!

What horror did she see?

….An empty parking lot.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z70MO8I9rJ4

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Dem Senator Pushed For Censorship of 'The Donald' Before it Was Quarantined by Reddit

Dem Senator Pushed For Censorship of ‘The Donald’ Before it Was Quarantined by Reddit

U.S. News
Comments
Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed

Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed

U.S. News
Comments

Andrew Yang Supporters Furious After Claim His Mic Was Deliberately Cut During Last Night’s Debate

U.S. News
comments

Biden Campaign “Freaking Out” Over Poor Debate Performance

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Talks About His Administration’s Immigration Record Without Single Question About Caged Children Under Obama

U.S. News
comments

Comments