‘The Tech Giants Are Silencing Those Who Hold Different Opinions’: Hungary Govt Twitter Account Suspended

The official English language Twitter account of the Hungarian government was temporarily suspended on Wednesday, with no explanation yet given.

A Hungarian government spokesman told Breitbart London that @AboutHungary, a Twitter account used by the Ministry of Public Diplomacy and Relations went dark on Wednesday morning, before returning a few hours later. A placeholder message left by the micro-blogging network stated that “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules”.

The spokesman told Breitbart London that Hungary had requested an explanation from the Sillicon Valley tech giant. He said: “The government’s official English language Twitter page, and there was no response or indication from Twitter that they had blocked our account, they just went ahead and did it.



“We are waiting for an official response, but haven’t had one yet. Hopefully, they will say it was some misunderstanding… if you have another opinion to the liberal mainstream — on migration… these mistakes seem to happen”.

The official spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Zoltán Kovács took to Twitter himself to decry the outage, and noted the timing of the event, as it came as the European Union launched a new report on the rule of law across Europe on Wednesday. Brussels and populist, conservatively minded nations like Hungary and Poland persistently lock horns over these issues, with Warsaw and Budapest citing states’ rights with the EU urging a continued move towards a more federated, globalist bloc.

