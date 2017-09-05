The Three Faces of Bitcoin

After plunging 20% in the last few days from its $5000 highs – following China’s ICO ban, Bitcoin has bounced back to $440 today amid global turmoil…

As SHTFplan.com reported earlier, Rick Rule, the billionaire Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Global Resources, noted in his recent interview with Crush The Street:

“Bitcoin to me is all positive… I’m a consumer of currencies and currencies are a medium of exchange… and the more competing currencies there are the better it is for consumers of currencies… I use U.S. dollars, I use Canadian dollars, I use gold, I use silver, and from time-to-time I use BitCoin.”

