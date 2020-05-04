The Time To Stand Is Now!

The president must act against the Deep State.

The time for half measures is over.

Countless Americans gave their lives for the very freedoms those in political positions of power detest.

A Chinese virus of totalitarian dominance fueled by a technocratic globalist nightmare is sickening our country and as our liberty hangs in the balance, the protests are growing in number.

Will you stand with the rest of America and push back against this scourge of engineered tyranny?

