The Trial Of Roger Stone - Part 2

On February 20th of this year, Roger Stone will be sentenced for his participation in the 2016 campaign to elect Donald Trump as President.

He faces up to nine years in prison, a punishment more severe than many heinous criminals receive. So what did he do to deserve this harshness? He challenged the system.

In Part 2, Harrison Smith details the history and bias of Judge Amy Berman Jackson, and the scale of injustice Roger Stone faced during trial.

Watch The Trial of Roger Stone Part 1 below:

