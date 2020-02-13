The Trial of Roger Stone

Trump confidant Roger Stone faces up to nine years in prison for his participation in the 2016 campaign to put Trump in the Oval Office. Infowars reporter Harrison Smith breaks down why the Washington establishment is trying to destroy Stone for challenging the system.

Don’t miss:


Alex Jones breaks down what was really behind the persecution of Roger Stone, and what will become of the political icon in the wake of corruption surrounding his case come to light.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: China Caught Lying About Coronavirus As Death Count Skyrockets

Watch Live: China Caught Lying About Coronavirus As Death Count Skyrockets

Special Reports
Comments
Legal Experts Weigh in on Roger Stone Case and Jussie Smollett Indictment: Watch Live

Legal Experts Weigh in on Roger Stone Case and Jussie Smollett Indictment: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

2020: The Year of Activism

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Deep State Rats Flipping on Dems as Corruption Exposed

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: America Rejects Hollywood Liberalism, Oscar Ratings Drop To All Time Low

Special Reports
Comments

Comments