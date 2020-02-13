The Trial of Roger Stone

Trump confidant Roger Stone faces up to nine years in prison for his participation in the 2016 campaign to put Trump in the Oval Office. Infowars reporter Harrison Smith breaks down why the Washington establishment is trying to destroy Stone for challenging the system.

Alex Jones breaks down what was really behind the persecution of Roger Stone, and what will become of the political icon in the wake of corruption surrounding his case come to light.

