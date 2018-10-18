The Trillion Planet Survey is looking for alien laser beams

Image Credits: Judy Schmidt/NASA/ESA.

An Extraterrestrial Search

Physicists at the University of California, Santa Barbara are taking a unique approach to the search for extraterrestrial life. Instead of searching the cosmos for radio signals, they’re hunting for brilliant light beams to locate intelligent beings in the Andromeda Galaxy.

It’s inspired by UC Santa Barbara physicist Phil Lubin’s previous suggestion that we could propel tiny spacecraft to nearby stars at about 20 percent the speed of light with lasers. If we could do it, so might alien civilizations, the thinking goes. So Lubin, alongside fellow physicists, plans search for high-powered lasers in the sky coming from hypothetical intelligent extraterrestrial life.

