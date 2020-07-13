The Trump Dictator Hoax

The CFR, Foreign Affairs, The Deep State, Joe Biden and the mockingbird media are touting the despicable fantasy that President Trump would have to be removed from office by the military if he loses the re-election.

This propaganda stunt has lingered on for over a year, and now, as November 2020 draws nearer, the dirty tricks are dusted off and presented once again to an American public that wasn’t buying it to begin with.

