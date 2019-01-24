The Truth About 9 Month Abortion Law In New York

The ability to abort up to 9 months in the state of New York has just been legalized.

Owen Shroyer discusses the details of what that means for the rest of the country.

Joey Gibson joins the show to discuss how a mobilized force of brainwashed anti-MAGA terrorists are allowed to bully and terrorize without consequence.

Meanwhile, no one from the MSM has been held accountable for feeding the hatred and propagandizing mindless masses into political violence.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


