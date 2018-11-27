The Truth About China’s Gene Edited Babies

Owen Shroyer reveals the dangers behind China’s latest scientific development.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Like Humans, Dogs Know When They Don’t Know Enough To Make A Decision

Like Humans, Dogs Know When They Don’t Know Enough To Make A Decision

Science & Tech
Comments
Science Shocker: Adam And Eve For Real

Science Shocker: Adam And Eve For Real

Science & Tech
Comments

Chinese scientist claims to have created ‘world’s first genetically edited babies’

Science & Tech
Comments

International Space Station Infested With Mysterious & Potentially Dangerous Space Bugs

Science & Tech
Comments

200-Million-Year-Old Huge Mammal Disrupts Evolution Theory

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments