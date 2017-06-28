CNN host Brian Stelter is whining about Infowars promoting hate towards CNN.

Boo-hoo.

People don’t hate CNN because of Infowars.

People hate CNN because CNN lies about HUGE things then has the arrogance to claim they’re impartial.

CNN is the epitome of fake news.

