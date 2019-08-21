Greta is just a human shield for the real agenda of the people who pull her strings.

Neo-feudalism disguised as environmentalism. The raw lust for power and control disguised as right-on hipster activism.

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/qpSQuc69R9c

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————