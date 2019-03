A new study proves that hipsters are the ultimate conformists.

Turns out wearing the same uniform, facial hair & spouting the same opinions as everyone else doesn’t make you unique.

Imagine my shock!

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.