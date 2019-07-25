The TRUTH about how Tommy Robinson is surviving in Prison

Ezra Levant visited Tommy Robinson today in Belmarsh prison. Tommy has only had a couple of visitations so far since his political imprisonment.

Ezra Visits Tommy – An Update

Ezra was surprised to see that Tommy is in decent health, Tommy has access to an exercise bike and a gym to work out. His food is prepared in the hospital wing of the prison, and he also has access to a television.

So far, Tommy is being treated pretty well inside Belmarsh, and the prison governor visits him daily.

Tommy is imprisoned close to Julian Assange, and they have had conversations.

We are glad to hear that Tommy is treated well so far. However, we should not forget that isolation from human contact does affect a persons well being and mental health.

We will keep you updated on Tommy’s condition as time goes on.

Never ever surrender!



