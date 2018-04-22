The left doesn’t care about black people.

They don’t want black people to be doctors, business owners or scientists.

They want them to remain mired in dependency and hopelessness.

They want them to continue to vote for their own enslavement.

Kanye is threatening to demolish this victimhood narrative and the high priests of popular culture are panicking.

