The Truth About Moral Relativism

“Openness, as currently conceived, is a way of making surrender to whatever is most powerful, or worship of vulgar success, seem principled.” – Allan Bloom, The Closing of the American Mind.

Everyone is being inundated in our culture with the idea of openness, specifically, the left’s idea of openness. This idea of openness is actually moral relativism masquerading as moral virtue; a moral virtue that changes, based upon convenience and emotion, which is really no morality at all.

Moral relativism is pushed as the highest possible moral code. A moral “code” of tolerance above everything else. Moral relativism and the idea of relative moral truth go hand-in-hand. These two cannot be separated. Hence, the phrases, “This is true for me,” and “That is true for you.” Subjective desires, whatever they are, become the “new” moral truth.

