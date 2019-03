The same media that lobbies Big Tech to censor “fake news” conspiracy theories.

Just promulgated the biggest, most harmful fake news conspiracy theory in a generation.

What will their punishment be?

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/3vi04iC2fB8

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71