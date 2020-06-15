Things are going great in the Communist utopia of CHAZ.

– Rapes & violent crime skyrocketing.

– Everyone stealing from each other.

– Violent mob justice.

– Constant fights & bickering.

Media says it’s “peaceful” and “friendly”! Mayor says it’s a “summer of love”!

Please share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEWjQOnrZRg

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!