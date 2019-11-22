The culture & the media tells men to “talk about their feelings.”

The left constantly promotes “mental health awareness.”

But when when middle aged white working class men (amongst whom suicide rates are soaring) try to do so, they are dismissed, scorned and told to shut up.

“OK Boomer!”

Why?

