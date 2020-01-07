The Australian bushfires have nothing to do with ‘climate change’.

In fact, green policies that outlawed controlled burns & fire breaks made the situation far worse.

Many of the fires were also deliberately started.

The media refuses to even acknowledge this.

They’re lying to you on a gargantuan scale.

