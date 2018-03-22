The Truth About the Facebook Scandal

President Obama did nearly the same thing with Facebook data, so notice how it’s now only a problem when the data was supposedly used to help Trump:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels
Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776
Image Credits: MANAN VATSYAYANA / Getty.
President Obama did nearly the same thing with Facebook data, so notice how it’s now only a problem when the data was supposedly used to help Trump:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels
Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776