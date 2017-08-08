Share6
The left is at war with reality.

They hunted down, publicly shamed and FIRED a Google engineer for stating the scientific FACT that men are different from women.

Google controls reality. They are the Ministry of Truth.

Given this rampant thought policing, what else is Google censoring on its search engine and on YouTube?

Please share this VITAL video! https://youtu.be/sGBM47Bg3Nc

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

