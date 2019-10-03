The media has become so hysterical about violence at The Joker movie, they almost want it to happen.

We live in truly sick times.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5oKcB0crh8

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————