London Mayor Sadiq Khan said terrorism is just “part and parcel of living in a major city.”
Except if you live in Tokyo, Budapest, Prague, Warsaw.
Or any other big city without a huge Muslim population.
Higher Muslim population, higher terror problem. Fact.
We cannot go on like this.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.