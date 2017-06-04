London Mayor Sadiq Khan said terrorism is just “part and parcel of living in a major city.”

Except if you live in Tokyo, Budapest, Prague, Warsaw.

Or any other big city without a huge Muslim population.

Higher Muslim population, higher terror problem. Fact.

We cannot go on like this.

VIRAL VIDEO: London Police Arrest Man Carrying Three Large Machetes On Bus

Man 'shot by police after attacking them with hammer' at Notre Dame

