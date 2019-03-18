In Nigeria, 120+ Christians have been gunned down or killed with machetes over the past 3 weeks by Islamic jihadists.

CNN didn’t even report on it. Big newspapers ignored it.

So far in 2019, there have been 453 Islamic terror attacks in which 1,956 people have been murdered.

4,305 Christians were murdered by Muslims because of their faith in 2018 alone.

A Christian living in a majority Muslim country is 143 times more likely to be killed by a Muslim for being a Christian than a Muslim is likely to be killed by a non-Muslim in a Western country for being what he is.

All atrocities are equally bad, so why the selective outrage?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXqyq8jD1Sw

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.