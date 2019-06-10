The subject of the NY Times hit piece about YouTube videos radicalizing him to become ‘alt-right’ admits to never being ‘alt-right’.

The foundation of the entire article is a complete fraud.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zZAWIaOb3w

