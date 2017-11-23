Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Truth About TSA
Does the transportation agency actually keep Americans safe?
David Knight
| Infowars.com -
November 23, 2017
Comments
The epic failures of the TSA’s own audits reveal a truth the government doesn’t want you to know.
Related Articles
SICK: North Korean Defector’s Dead Body Found Full Of Parasites From Forced Poop Feasts
Special Reports
Comments
MSM Says Charles Manson A Right Winger
Special Reports
Comments
Video: Demonic Abortionist’s Rant Gets His License Pulled
Special Reports
Comments
AIR F**K ONE: Bill Flies United
Special Reports
Comments
Why Women Don’t Like Soy Boys
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.