The Truth Behind The Mask

Politicians, the media, and corporations are pushing masks on the population, insisting that they’re necessary for preventing the spread of COVID-19. But these same entities and institutions have given a pass to the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests which flouted all public health precautions like wearing masks or social distancing. So what’s really going on here?

In a word, control.

