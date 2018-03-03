YouTube Hits Infowars With Third Strike as Free Speech Purge Goes Nuclear

Alex Jones explains the real agenda behind the censorship after Infowars was hit with a third strike on its YouTube channel and faces deletion.

After one strike was removed earlier in the week, YouTube hit the Alex Jones Channel with a third strike for a video that had already been appealed and restored.

In the video, Jones clearly explains how the victims of the Parkland shooting were not “crisis actors”.

YouTube’s flagging system is clearly being abused in a flagrant effort to shut down Infowars following a public campaign by CNN.

This sets a horrific precedent for free expression and the First Amendment and YouTube is in direct violation of the Communications Decency Act in adopting this approach.

By failing to remain politically neutral, YouTube (Google) is in violation of the Communications Decency Act. This removes their immunity & makes them legally responsible for user content. We must lobby lawmakers to pressure them on this relentlessly.https://t.co/0x0rBguNlY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2018