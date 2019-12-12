The Truth Shall Set You Free: Jeffrey Epstein Music Video Contest Finalists & Honorable Mentions

Infowars’ “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” $5,000 music video contest has drawn to a close and we’ve received a ton of great entries!

Participants were tasked with creating a music video for the Infowars-produced False Flags’ new punk anthem, “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.” Entries were judged according to video view count and “badass-ness.”

Vote for your favorites in the comments below!

Without further ado here are our finalists, in no particular order:

William of Ockham

Jay Titan

Norman Smith

Elias Adee

PCP Media

Erwins Real News

Rere O

Sash 27

Mark Anders

CWaters777

The Zombie Warz (video contains entire documentary within song)

KAGWAR 2020

Honorable Mentions (not finalists)

We’d also like to recognize the following submissions for their efforts and hard work.

a7xstevo

Steve Waitulionis, from the Band Blak Math

traxs

Infowars hopes to announce a winner by this Friday, so stay tuned to find out which lucky contestant will take home the $5,000 grand prize.


Alex Jones launched a $5,000 music video contest last month for the new hit song “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself,” produced by the Infowars crew.

Comments
Comments

comments

comments

comments

